Revanth Reddy: Propelling Telangana into a New Era of Investment
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to fostering local investments while attracting international interests. Addressing real estate developers, he promised transparency and reform while dismissing political influences. He also highlighted significant financial reorganizations and infrastructure plans, including the development of Hyderabad's Future City.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday committed to fostering a welcoming environment for local investors, emphasizing the state's focus on providing profitable returns. Speaking at a CREDAI property show in Hyderabad, Reddy underlined his government's dedication to transparent policies and investment-friendly practices.
Reddy emphasized the importance of not succumbing to political rivals' influence, stating he attended the event to dispel doubts about the government. He spoke of ongoing international investment efforts and reassuringly placed local investors at the forefront of Telangana's development initiatives.
Highlighting financial reforms, Reddy critiqued the former government's high-interest loans, detailing his success in restructuring with reduced interest rates for prolonged terms. Also, notable alumni contributions and Future City development plans were discussed, underscoring Reddy's vision for Hyderabad's growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCB's Major Haul: 400 kg Ganja Seized at Hyderabad Airport
Karnataka's Real Estate: Paving a Path to 2030
Adani's Real Estate Ambitions: A Billionaire's Rise Amidst Wealth Shifts
Milan's Urban Planning Scandal: Legal Actions Unravel Real Estate Entanglements
Namo Bharat Corridor Boosts Real Estate Surge