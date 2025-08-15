Revanth Reddy: Propelling Telangana into a New Era of Investment

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday committed to fostering a welcoming environment for local investors, emphasizing the state's focus on providing profitable returns. Speaking at a CREDAI property show in Hyderabad, Reddy underlined his government's dedication to transparent policies and investment-friendly practices.

Reddy emphasized the importance of not succumbing to political rivals' influence, stating he attended the event to dispel doubts about the government. He spoke of ongoing international investment efforts and reassuringly placed local investors at the forefront of Telangana's development initiatives.

Highlighting financial reforms, Reddy critiqued the former government's high-interest loans, detailing his success in restructuring with reduced interest rates for prolonged terms. Also, notable alumni contributions and Future City development plans were discussed, underscoring Reddy's vision for Hyderabad's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)