Revanth Reddy: Propelling Telangana into a New Era of Investment

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to fostering local investments while attracting international interests. Addressing real estate developers, he promised transparency and reform while dismissing political influences. He also highlighted significant financial reorganizations and infrastructure plans, including the development of Hyderabad's Future City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:36 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday committed to fostering a welcoming environment for local investors, emphasizing the state's focus on providing profitable returns. Speaking at a CREDAI property show in Hyderabad, Reddy underlined his government's dedication to transparent policies and investment-friendly practices.

Reddy emphasized the importance of not succumbing to political rivals' influence, stating he attended the event to dispel doubts about the government. He spoke of ongoing international investment efforts and reassuringly placed local investors at the forefront of Telangana's development initiatives.

Highlighting financial reforms, Reddy critiqued the former government's high-interest loans, detailing his success in restructuring with reduced interest rates for prolonged terms. Also, notable alumni contributions and Future City development plans were discussed, underscoring Reddy's vision for Hyderabad's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

