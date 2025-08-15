Left Menu

FASTag Annual Pass Revolutionizes Highway Travel in India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introduces the FASTag annual pass, offering a seamless travel experience with a one-time payment. This pass, valid for a year or 200 toll crossings, aims to enhance convenience for millions of highway users, receiving a strong initial response with high transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the FASTag annual pass nationwide, aiming to bolster technological integration and simplify transit for citizens. The initiative is receiving enthusiastic adoption from highway commuters, according to an official release on Friday.

Initial reports indicate tremendous uptake, with approximately 1.2 lakh users purchasing and activating the annual pass, leading to 1.24 lakh toll plaza transactions recorded on the first day by 4:30 PM.

This new service promises uninterrupted and cost-effective travel on national highways. Commuters can now traverse toll plazas seamlessly, thanks to a one-time fee of Rs 3,000, ensuring either a year of travel or up to 200 crossings. The pass, aimed at non-commercial vehicles with valid FASTags, gets activated within two hours when registered via the Rajmargyatra App or NHAI website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

