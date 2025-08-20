Welspun One Expands Warehousing Footprint with New Acquisitions in South India

Welspun One Logistics Parks, the warehousing and logistics platform backed by the Welspun Group, has recently announced the acquisition of 107 acres of land in southern India. This acquisition aims to bolster the company's warehousing capabilities with new projects in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, expanding its footprint to over 260 acres across the region.

The company has committed to a substantial investment of USD 250 million to develop these new facilities, which are projected to offer over 6 million sq ft of development potential. Welspun One acquired around 51 acres in Hoskote and 56 acres in Devanahalli, Karnataka, solidifying its presence in South India and highlighting the region's growth potential.

These acquisitions include the development of Proxima and Proxima Plus category parks, advanced warehousing facilities designed for diverse industries such as electronics, aerospace, FMCG, retail, and more. The expansion represents a strategic move to capture emerging micro-markets before they become mainstream trends, as stated by Anshul Singhal, Managing Director of Welspun One Logistics Parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)