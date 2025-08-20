Left Menu

India's Express Logistics Sector Set for Exponential Growth

India's express logistics industry is projected to double in size by FY30, reaching USD 18-22 billion, with job creation of up to 7.5 million. The sector is driven by manufacturing growth, e-commerce, and digital expansion. Technological advancements and sustainability are identified as key themes for future development.

The express logistics industry in India is poised for exponential growth, with a report by the Express Industry Council of India (EICI) and KPMG forecasting a doubling of its market size to USD 18-22 billion by FY30. This surge is expected to come from a 12-15 percent CAGR increase from USD 9 billion in FY25.

This dynamic sector, essential for time-sensitive and reliable goods transportation, plays a crucial role in supporting various industries, businesses, and consumer needs. According to the report, the industry is also projected to create 6.5-7.5 million jobs, significantly bolstering the Indian economy.

Rapid advancements in technology and an emphasis on inclusivity are emerging as pivotal factors driving this growth. Key initiatives from the Union Budget 2025-26, such as the transformation of India Post and infrastructure enhancements, are set to further propel the industry forward, with sustainability remaining a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

