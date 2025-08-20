Kolkata Metro Blue Line Disruption Highlights Infrastructure Challenges

Kolkata's metro commute was hindered on Wednesday as water seeped into the tracks on the Blue Line, affecting services between Kalighat and Netaji Bhavan stations. Affected sections were suspended for over an hour, causing inconvenience for many travelers.

The disruption stemmed from heavy overnight rains, with metro officials working quickly to clear the water and resume services. Limited services were maintained in unaffected areas, but the incident highlighted ongoing infrastructure concerns.

This marks the second instance in two months of similar disruptions, raising questions about tunnel maintenance in one of India's oldest metro systems. Commuters faced longer travel times and increased fares as alternative transport options surged in demand.