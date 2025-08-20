Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Blue Line Disruption Highlights Infrastructure Challenges

Kolkata's metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted due to water seepage after heavy rains, affecting the Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram stretch. Commuters faced delays as services were suspended for over an hour. This marks the second incident in recent months, prompting calls for infrastructure maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:43 IST
Kolkata Metro Blue Line Disruption Highlights Infrastructure Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's metro commute was hindered on Wednesday as water seeped into the tracks on the Blue Line, affecting services between Kalighat and Netaji Bhavan stations. Affected sections were suspended for over an hour, causing inconvenience for many travelers.

The disruption stemmed from heavy overnight rains, with metro officials working quickly to clear the water and resume services. Limited services were maintained in unaffected areas, but the incident highlighted ongoing infrastructure concerns.

This marks the second instance in two months of similar disruptions, raising questions about tunnel maintenance in one of India's oldest metro systems. Commuters faced longer travel times and increased fares as alternative transport options surged in demand.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025