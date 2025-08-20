Left Menu

Vedanta Ltd's Demerger Delayed: Regulatory Objections and Governmental Scrutiny

The National Company Law Tribunal has postponed the hearing for Vedanta Ltd's proposed demerger after objections from SEBI and the Central government, with a new hearing set for September 17. The demerger plan aims to form four independent companies, focusing on aluminium, oil and gas, power, and base metals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:54 IST
Vedanta Ltd's Demerger Delayed: Regulatory Objections and Governmental Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal has postponed the hearing of Vedanta Ltd's proposed demerger to September 17, after the market regulator SEBI and the Central government raised objections. Originally scheduled for August 20, the hearing was deferred to allow more time to address various concerns.

SEBI informed the tribunal that it had verified Vedanta's compliance with applicable regulatory norms and had no further comments on the demerger scheme. The National Stock Exchange also confirmed issuing a no-objection certificate. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas requested additional time to provide further observations.

Vedanta's demerger plan, announced in September 2023, aims to create four independent listed companies to enhance operational efficiency and shareholder value. The deadline for completing the demerger has been extended to September 30, 2025, due to pending approvals from the NCLT and other government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025