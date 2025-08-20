Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Migrant Labourers
An accident on the KMP Expressway in Haryana's Jhajjar district resulted in the deaths of four migrant labourers after a pick-up van carrying them collided with a canter truck. Fifteen others were injured and rushed to the hospital. The group was traveling to Mahendragarh from Uttar Pradesh.
A tragic accident on the KMP Expressway claimed the lives of four migrant labourers traveling from Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when their pick-up van collided with a canter truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district, according to local authorities.
Over 15 individuals sustained injuries and were immediately hospitalized following the crash. The canter truck driver was among the injured, police confirmed. The incident has drawn attention to the conditions migrant workers face while traveling.
Authorities reported that the group was en route to Mahendragarh when the collision occurred. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
