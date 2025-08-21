Leadership Shuffle: Foxconn Appoints New India Head Amid Market Uncertainty
Foxconn has appointed Robert Wu as the new India Representative, succeeding V Lee, amid a time of market uncertainty due to US tariffs and Chinese restrictions. Wu, formerly CEO of Sharp Corp, takes over as Foxconn looks to navigate these challenges while continuing its growth in India's electronics manufacturing sector.
In a strategic move amid turbulent market conditions, Foxconn has announced the appointment of Robert Wu as its new India Representative. Wu succeeds V Lee, who has been elevated to the chairman's office with broader responsibilities at the Hon Hai Technology Group.
Robert Wu, who formerly served as CEO of Sharp Corp, a significant Foxconn subsidiary in Japan, will oversee the company's operations and expansion in India. This leadership transition occurs as the electronics manufacturing sector faces challenges from US tariffs and informal trade restrictions by China.
The change in leadership comes at a crucial juncture, with the industry eagerly awaiting clarity on exemptions for Indian electronic goods amid a pending review by US authorities. Under Lee, Foxconn saw its India business thrive, with revenues surpassing USD 20 billion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
