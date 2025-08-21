Left Menu

Leadership Shuffle: Foxconn Appoints New India Head Amid Market Uncertainty

Foxconn has appointed Robert Wu as the new India Representative, succeeding V Lee, amid a time of market uncertainty due to US tariffs and Chinese restrictions. Wu, formerly CEO of Sharp Corp, takes over as Foxconn looks to navigate these challenges while continuing its growth in India's electronics manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:04 IST
Leadership Shuffle: Foxconn Appoints New India Head Amid Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move amid turbulent market conditions, Foxconn has announced the appointment of Robert Wu as its new India Representative. Wu succeeds V Lee, who has been elevated to the chairman's office with broader responsibilities at the Hon Hai Technology Group.

Robert Wu, who formerly served as CEO of Sharp Corp, a significant Foxconn subsidiary in Japan, will oversee the company's operations and expansion in India. This leadership transition occurs as the electronics manufacturing sector faces challenges from US tariffs and informal trade restrictions by China.

The change in leadership comes at a crucial juncture, with the industry eagerly awaiting clarity on exemptions for Indian electronic goods amid a pending review by US authorities. Under Lee, Foxconn saw its India business thrive, with revenues surpassing USD 20 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025