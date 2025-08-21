Monorail Operations Disrupted Due to Overcrowding in Mumbai

In Mumbai, a Monorail train was halted for 12 minutes at Acharya Atre Chowk station on Thursday morning. Officials clarified the halt was for passenger offloading rather than technical problems.

This occurrence trailed Tuesday's crisis when two Monorail trains stalled on elevated tracks, necessitating the Fire Brigade's intervention to evacuate stranded passengers. The halt was due to overcrowding-induced stress on operations.

The MMMOCL reported an unusual weight increase led to the temporary delay to prevent issues. New Standard Operating Procedures were enacted for increased safety after Tuesday's stall caused by power failure linked to overcrowding.

