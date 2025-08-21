Monorail Operations Disrupted Due to Overcrowding in Mumbai
A Monorail train in Mumbai halted for 12 minutes at Acharya Atre Chowk station to offload passengers, not due to technical issues. This followed a previous incident where overcrowding and power failure caused two Monorail trains to stall, prompting a new Standard Operating Procedure to ensure safety.
- Country:
- India
In Mumbai, a Monorail train was halted for 12 minutes at Acharya Atre Chowk station on Thursday morning. Officials clarified the halt was for passenger offloading rather than technical problems.
This occurrence trailed Tuesday's crisis when two Monorail trains stalled on elevated tracks, necessitating the Fire Brigade's intervention to evacuate stranded passengers. The halt was due to overcrowding-induced stress on operations.
The MMMOCL reported an unusual weight increase led to the temporary delay to prevent issues. New Standard Operating Procedures were enacted for increased safety after Tuesday's stall caused by power failure linked to overcrowding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crisis at Codelco: El Teniente Tragedy Halts Operations
CDS General Releases Declassified Doctrines on Cyber and Amphibious Operations
Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarkashi Flash Floods: 70 Rescued, 50 Still Missing
Sanctions Disrupt Nayara Energy's Fuel Transport Operations
U.S. Proposes Ambitious Plan to Disarm Hezbollah and End Israeli Operations in Lebanon