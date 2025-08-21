Delhi's West Zone to Auction Outmoded Municipal Assets
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to auction vehicles and unserviceable items from its west zone with a reserve price of Rs 72.65 lakh. The auction is in line with the government's policy for the disposal of obsolete assets, and will be facilitated through a public e-auction by MSTC Limited.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to auction off an assortment of end-of-life vehicles and unserviceable items from its west zone, with a combined reserve price of Rs 72.65 lakh.
According to official documents, these assets have outlasted their utility or are beyond economic repair. As a result, they will be disposed of in accordance with government policies through a public e-auction. The Finance Department has approved this condemnation and auction proposal.
The MCD, facilitated by MSTC Limited, will oversee the auction process. Taxes, including GST, will be the responsibility of the highest bidder, and the corporation will bear no liability in this regard.
