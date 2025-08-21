Left Menu

Delhi's West Zone to Auction Outmoded Municipal Assets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to auction vehicles and unserviceable items from its west zone with a reserve price of Rs 72.65 lakh. The auction is in line with the government's policy for the disposal of obsolete assets, and will be facilitated through a public e-auction by MSTC Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:18 IST
Delhi's West Zone to Auction Outmoded Municipal Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to auction off an assortment of end-of-life vehicles and unserviceable items from its west zone, with a combined reserve price of Rs 72.65 lakh.

According to official documents, these assets have outlasted their utility or are beyond economic repair. As a result, they will be disposed of in accordance with government policies through a public e-auction. The Finance Department has approved this condemnation and auction proposal.

The MCD, facilitated by MSTC Limited, will oversee the auction process. Taxes, including GST, will be the responsibility of the highest bidder, and the corporation will bear no liability in this regard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025