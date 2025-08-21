Delhi's West Zone to Auction Outmoded Municipal Assets

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to auction off an assortment of end-of-life vehicles and unserviceable items from its west zone, with a combined reserve price of Rs 72.65 lakh.

According to official documents, these assets have outlasted their utility or are beyond economic repair. As a result, they will be disposed of in accordance with government policies through a public e-auction. The Finance Department has approved this condemnation and auction proposal.

The MCD, facilitated by MSTC Limited, will oversee the auction process. Taxes, including GST, will be the responsibility of the highest bidder, and the corporation will bear no liability in this regard.

