Current Infraprojects Limited's IPO: Paving the Future of Infrastructure

Current Infraprojects Limited, an infrastructure construction and EPC service provider, is set to initiate its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 26, 2025, targeting a ₹41.80 Crores raise.

The offering consists of 52,25,600 equity shares with a nominal value of ₹10 each, priced between ₹76 and ₹80. The activation of the anchor portion is scheduled for August 25, 2025, with the issue closing on August 29, 2025.

Proceeds will fund equity investment in Current Infra Dhanbad Solar Private Limited for an 1800 KW solar project, address working capital requirements, and fulfill general corporate purposes. Key figures from Current Infraprojects and Holani Consultants highlight the IPO's role in propelling growth and sector expansion.

