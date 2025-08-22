Pioneering Bilateral Trade: Maharashtra and UK Forge Dynamic Corridor

The Global India Business Corridor (GIBC) and the Government of Maharashtra have embarked on a historic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding, designed to enhance bilateral trade, investment, and innovation between India and the United Kingdom. This alliance was cemented with the presence of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and key officials.

Encompassing sectors like Banking & Finance, Infrastructure, and Technology, the agreement aims to unlock significant opportunities. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized Maharashtra's standing as a premier investment destination, seeing strategic partnerships such as these as vital to boosting innovation and global collaboration.

The MoU will facilitate Maharashtra's interests across Europe, making cross-border business engagement more achievable. With the overarching goal of sustainable growth and prosperity, this collaboration opens new avenues for UK companies entering the Indian market, while providing Indian enterprises a framework for expansion into the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)