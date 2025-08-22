Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Mega Projects Set to Transform the State

Odisha is experiencing rapid development through a 'double engine' government that includes major projects like a Rs 8,308 crore bypass in Bhubaneswar, two semiconductor units, and the JSW-POSCO steel plant. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi credits these initiatives to the strategic collaboration between the state and central BJP governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:17 IST
Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Mega Projects Set to Transform the State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is on the brink of an industrial transformation, thanks to a 'double engine' government that has sanctioned several high-profile projects. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the approval of a Rs 8,308 crore Bhubaneswar bypass project and two semiconductor units as significant developments.

Among these initiatives is the return of South Korean steel giant POSCO to Odisha through a joint venture with JSW. Set in Keonjhar district, this steel plant fulfills a long-standing demand and is touted to significantly shape the region's future, said Majhi, debating that it will be one of the country's largest.

These projects, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are part of a broader strategy to enhance Odisha's economic landscape. The Capital Region Ring Road project, among others, aims to boost logistics and unlock new economic potential. According to Majhi, the state stands as a growing industrial hub in the eastern region of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025