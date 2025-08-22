Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Mega Projects Set to Transform the State

Odisha is on the brink of an industrial transformation, thanks to a 'double engine' government that has sanctioned several high-profile projects. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the approval of a Rs 8,308 crore Bhubaneswar bypass project and two semiconductor units as significant developments.

Among these initiatives is the return of South Korean steel giant POSCO to Odisha through a joint venture with JSW. Set in Keonjhar district, this steel plant fulfills a long-standing demand and is touted to significantly shape the region's future, said Majhi, debating that it will be one of the country's largest.

These projects, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are part of a broader strategy to enhance Odisha's economic landscape. The Capital Region Ring Road project, among others, aims to boost logistics and unlock new economic potential. According to Majhi, the state stands as a growing industrial hub in the eastern region of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)