Unlocking Homestay Potential: NITI Aayog's Roadmap for Indian Tourism

The Indian government's policy research institution, NITI Aayog, has proposed a comprehensive strategic plan to enhance the homestay sector within India's tourism industry.

In its recent report, 'Rethinking Homestays: Navigating Policy Pathways,' the agency recommends the establishment of a single-window clearance system to simplify the registration of homestays. This proposal includes simplifying the current process by requiring only ownership proof, applicant identification, and GST registration.

The report, released by Vice Chairman Suman Bery, also suggests the creation of a central nodal agency to streamline communication and coordination among stakeholders. This agency would oversee the unified implementation of policies, marketing strategies, and resource allocation to promote homestays as a viable travel option. Additionally, the Aayog advocates for financial incentives linked to promoting tourism at the destination level and highlights the significance of collaborative marketing campaigns by state governments to spotlight unique offerings of less-explored regions.