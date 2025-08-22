India Ensures Robust Fertiliser Supply Despite Global Challenges

In a bid to maintain a stable agricultural landscape during the Kharif 2025 season, India's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers has successfully ensured a robust supply of fertilisers across the country. According to a Friday statement, the availability of key fertilisers like Urea, DAP, and NPKs remains well above the pro-rata requirements.

The Ministry clarified that strategies including maximizing domestic production and securing international deals, such as agreements with Morocco and Saudi Arabia, have been crucial in mitigating global supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions. The country has notably witnessed a 35% surge in Urea production over the past decade.

With the government offering subsidies to shield farmers from rising international prices, efforts to enhance Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector are underlined by strict enforcement measures against distribution malpractice. The strategic moves aim to ensure India's long-term fertiliser needs and bolster food security amidst global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)