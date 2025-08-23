Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on New York Highway: Tour Bus Overturns

A tour bus carrying around 50 people overturned on a New York highway, resulting in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries. Most passengers were of Asian descent, and a child was among those killed. The crash prompted highway closures and significant traffic delays ahead of the summer's end.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident occurred as a tour bus, carrying approximately 50 passengers, overturned on a western New York highway, leading to multiple fatalities and numerous injuries. The incident unfolded when the driver lost control, causing the bus to roll over.

The New York State Police have confirmed that among the victims was a child, with most of the passengers being of Asian descent, including Chinese, Indian, and Filipino individuals. The accident transpired on Interstate 90, part of the New York Thruway near Pembroke, around 30 miles east of Buffalo.

The bus was en route from Niagara Falls to New York City when the driver, attempting to correct course, lost control at full speed. This tragic event caused significant disruptions, with authorities closing the highway in both directions, leading to extended traffic delays as the summer vacation season wound down.

