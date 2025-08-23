Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

A tour bus accident on Interstate 90 in New York resulted in at least five deaths and multiple injuries. The bus, en route from Niagara Falls to New York City, overturned, spilling passengers into the highway. The driver survived and is cooperating with investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 05:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, a tragic bus accident on an Upstate New York highway claimed the lives of at least five people and injured dozens more. According to authorities, one of the victims was a child. The accident involved a tour bus carrying over 50 mostly Asian passengers.

The crash occurred on Interstate 90, near Pembroke, as the bus was traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City. After losing control at high speed, the vehicle rolled over, trapping and ejecting passengers. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

The highway was closed, leading to significant traffic delays. New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the fatalities and expressed her condolences. The authorities continue to work with the bus company to ascertain more details about the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

