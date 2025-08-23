Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

A fatal crash involving a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls resulted in the death of five passengers and injuries to numerous others. The incident occurred on Interstate 90, east of Buffalo, New York.

State Police Major Andre Ray reported that the driver became distracted, lost control, and overcorrected, leading to the vehicle flipping onto its side. The passengers, who ranged from 1 to 74 years old, included many of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino descent. Several passengers were ejected from the bus during the crash.

Authorities have ruled out mechanical failure and driver impairment as causes. The driver survived and is cooperating with police. The state law requiring seat belt use in newer buses has come under scrutiny, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)