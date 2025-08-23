CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken firm action against VLCC Ltd, imposing a Rs 3 lakh fine for its misleading advertisements about slimming treatments. The fine comes as a response to exaggerated claims made by the company about its fat-loss procedures, which involved the US-FDA-approved CoolSculpting technology. This decision comes after CCPA identified that VLCC promised drastic and permanent weight loss results.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, VLCC's advertisements claimed significant weight loss and size reduction within a single session, an assertion that goes beyond the approval parameters of the CoolSculpting machine. The CCPA's investigation revealed that these claims misled consumers, violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Future ads by VLCC are now required to disclose the targeted areas for fat reduction and clarify that the procedure is not a weight-loss solution.

The CCPA has warned all beauty clinics and wellness centers in India to rigorously follow the directives concerning the use of CoolSculpting machines. Any non-compliance could result in severe penalties and legal consequences. Prior to this case, CCPA had also fined Kaya Limited for similar misleading advertisements related to CoolSculpting treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)