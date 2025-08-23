Left Menu

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) fined VLCC Ltd Rs 3 lakh for misleading advertisements about slimming treatments. VLCC’s ads exaggerated the results of CoolSculpting, claiming permanent weight loss and size reduction, misleading consumers. Future ads should clearly state the procedure’s limitations and targeted areas for fat reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:45 IST
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken firm action against VLCC Ltd, imposing a Rs 3 lakh fine for its misleading advertisements about slimming treatments. The fine comes as a response to exaggerated claims made by the company about its fat-loss procedures, which involved the US-FDA-approved CoolSculpting technology. This decision comes after CCPA identified that VLCC promised drastic and permanent weight loss results.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, VLCC's advertisements claimed significant weight loss and size reduction within a single session, an assertion that goes beyond the approval parameters of the CoolSculpting machine. The CCPA's investigation revealed that these claims misled consumers, violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Future ads by VLCC are now required to disclose the targeted areas for fat reduction and clarify that the procedure is not a weight-loss solution.

The CCPA has warned all beauty clinics and wellness centers in India to rigorously follow the directives concerning the use of CoolSculpting machines. Any non-compliance could result in severe penalties and legal consequences. Prior to this case, CCPA had also fined Kaya Limited for similar misleading advertisements related to CoolSculpting treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

 India
2
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
3
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
4
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025