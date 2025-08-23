Enhanced Connectivity: New Access for Chennai's Nanganallur Metro Station

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has unveiled plans for a new entry and exit facility at the Nanganallur Road Metro Station, enhancing commuting options for passengers. The construction, positioned on the Officers Training Academy side, promises to ease congestion.

The project, valued at Rs 8.52 crore, involves collaboration with a construction firm, aiming to address current limitations where only one entrance exists along GST Road by the St Thomas Mount Head Post Office.

With this addition, CMRL aims to improve access and ensure smoother transit to both residential and commercial areas, greatly benefiting daily commuters and reducing peak-hour congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)