Kerala Embraces Industry Boom with Adani Logistics Park Launch

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the foundation stone for the Adani Group's logistics park in Kalamassery on Saturday, marking a significant advancement in the state's industrial sector.

This ambitious development is unfolding across 70 acres with an initial investment exceeding Rs 600 crore, and falls under the scope of the state's Invest Kerala Global Summit.

The Chief Minister emphasized the strategic importance of the project, stating it will strongly position Kerala as a favorable industry and investment hub both nationally and globally.

Intended to cover 13 lakh square feet, the logistics park promises integrated logistics solutions and new technologies tailored to sustainable growth.

According to the chief minister, projects of this caliber will attract entrepreneurial interest and enhance employment opportunities.

Kerala government has already launched various growth initiatives, including the Kochi Metro and Infopark, under the ''Year of Enterprises'' scheme, which has created 7.50 lakh jobs and mobilized Rs 23,000 crore in investments.

Industry Minister P Rajeev, who also attended, noted this is the 97th project realized from the Invest Kerala initiative, which has facilitated projects worth upwards of Rs 35,000 crore into the implementation phase.