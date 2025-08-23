Left Menu

India Holds Firm on Trade 'Red Lines' Amid US Tariff Disputes

India stands firm on its 'red lines' in US trade negotiations, prioritizing farmers' interests. Foreign Minister Jaishankar criticized US targeting of India's Russian energy ties, contrasting this with leniency towards China and the EU. Tariffs' impact on US-India relations remains significant.

India is firmly upholding its 'red lines' in trade negotiations with the US, emphasizing the protection of its farmers and small producers, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserted. This stance comes as additional tariffs by the US on Indian goods loom, potentially escalating trade tensions.

Jaishankar criticized the United States for selectively targeting India's energy relations with Russia, while sparing major trading partners like China and the European Union, who import substantial Russian energy resources. His remarks highlight ongoing disparities in global trade policies and the double standards faced by India.

US President Donald Trump's foreign policy approach has led to friction in bilateral ties, with increased tariffs on Indian imports contributing to economic strain. Despite challenges, India remains unwavering in safeguarding its national interests in agriculture and energy procurement, pursuing strategic autonomy.

