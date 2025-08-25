Maharashtra Lights the Way: Pioneering Dark Sky Conservation

On National Space Day, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a groundbreaking initiative: the state's first Dark Sky Conservation Policy. This forward-thinking plan aims to blend ancient Indian stargazing traditions with modern scientific practices, sustainable lighting solutions, and extensive citizen outreach efforts.

The proposed policy encourages cities, infrastructure agencies, and businesses to adopt lighting standards that minimize light pollution. By using shielded fixtures, maintaining warmer color temperatures, and setting curfews for non-essential lighting, the policy seeks to make roads safer, reduce energy bills, and support better sleep while benefiting nocturnal wildlife.

Building on India's progress, such as the International Dark Sky Park designation for Pench Tiger Reserve, this initiative could extend across Maharashtra from the Sahyadris to the Konkan coast. Astrotourism is also anticipated to drive rural development. Maharashtra could take cues from global dark sky exemplars and create a sustainable model for development after sunset.

(With inputs from agencies.)