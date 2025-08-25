Government Enforces Minimum Import Price on Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board
The Indian government has established a minimum import price (MIP) for virgin multi-layer paper board, setting it at Rs 67,220 per tonne. This new measure aims to restrict the dumping of such products from countries including Indonesia. The MIP will remain effective until March 31, 2026, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
This strategic move follows an anti-dumping investigation initiated by the commerce ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in response to a complaint from domestic industry stakeholders. The paper board in question is crucial for packaging in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, FMCG, electronics, and publishing, and the imposed MIP seeks to protect domestic manufacturers against unfair international pricing practices.
The Indian Paper Manufacturer Association played a key role by lodging an application urging the directorate to commence the anti-dumping probe. The MIP imposition reflects a protective step for the country's paper and packaging industries, ensuring a fair competitive market.
