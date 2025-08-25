Maharashtra's New Digital Leap: Upgraded Partnership Firms Portal 2.0 Launched
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the upgraded Registrar of Partnership Firms 2.0 portal, designed to offer faster and more transparent services. The portal supports the state's Ease of Doing Business initiative, featuring a one-stop window for partnership applications to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth.
Maharashtra has taken a significant digital stride as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the advanced Registrar of Partnership Firms 2.0 portal. The modernized platform aims to deliver quicker and more transparent services to both citizens and businesses, marking a milestone in the state's digital journey.
At the launch event held at his official residence, 'Varsha', Fadnavis highlighted the portal's integration with Maharashtra's Ease of Doing Business initiative. The upgraded system offers a one-stop window for partnership firm applications, promising to enhance entrepreneurship and spur economic growth across the state.
The overhaul of the Registrar of Partnership Firms, originally established in 1958, reflects modern technological advancements. Innovations like cloud storage, technical support, and online rectification facilities underscore the portal's user-friendly upgrades, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of digital governance.
