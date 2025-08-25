Odisha's Pursuit for Cooperative Advancement
The Odisha government has urged the Centre to establish a satellite unit of the National Tribhuvan Sahkari University at Gopalpur. They also seek extended PACS repayment terms, sugar mill operations in Cuttack and Bolangir, more FPOs, and improved infrastructure. The Union Ministry has promised support for these initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government pressed the Centre on Monday to establish a satellite branch of the National Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) in Gopalpur, Ganjam district. TSU, headquartered in Gujarat, is India's only national cooperative institute offering education in management, finance, law, and rural development.
This request came as part of a broader dialogue with Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, during his visit. Odisha's demands included extending the PACS repayment period from five to ten years, restarting sugar mills in Cuttack and Bolangir, and increasing the number of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).
The state also called for new cold storage facilities, warehouses, and financial support for emerging primary agricultural cooperatives. The Union Ministry assured full cooperation with Odisha in the development of its cooperative sector, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- cooperatives
- TSU
- Gopalpur
- PACS
- agriculture
- FPOs
- infrastructure
- finance
- development
ALSO READ
WFP Deputy Executive Director Meets Agriculture Secretary to Boost Food Security Ties
Innovating Indian Agriculture: A Call for Quality Testing Devices
Agriculture Neglect Sparks Accusations Against Andhra Pradesh Government
Western Cape Calls for United Front to Safeguard Agriculture from Disease
Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture