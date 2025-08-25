Odisha's Pursuit for Cooperative Advancement

The Odisha government pressed the Centre on Monday to establish a satellite branch of the National Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU) in Gopalpur, Ganjam district. TSU, headquartered in Gujarat, is India's only national cooperative institute offering education in management, finance, law, and rural development.

This request came as part of a broader dialogue with Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, during his visit. Odisha's demands included extending the PACS repayment period from five to ten years, restarting sugar mills in Cuttack and Bolangir, and increasing the number of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The state also called for new cold storage facilities, warehouses, and financial support for emerging primary agricultural cooperatives. The Union Ministry assured full cooperation with Odisha in the development of its cooperative sector, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)