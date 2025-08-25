Swan Energy Transforms into Swan Corp: A New Era of Industrial Growth

Swan Energy Ltd has announced a significant rebranding, transitioning to Swan Corp Ltd, unveiling a new corporate identity designed to mirror its strategic evolution into a comprehensive industrial conglomerate. This change underscores a bold move towards becoming a major player in manufacturing, defence, energy, and real estate.

The new brand identity, highlighted by a redesigned logo featuring a stylized swan in ascent, aims to unify Swan Corp's various business ventures under a single, cohesive image. The company states this rebranding is aimed at strengthening its market presence and creating a unified vision across its business phases.

Nikhil Merchant, Managing Director of Swan Corp, emphasizes that the fresh identity marks a pivotal moment in the company's extensive history. The company, established over a century ago, operates in diverse sectors, including oil and gas, shipbuilding, engineering, and real estate development. This transformation aligns with Swan Corp's commitment to innovation and its role in backing India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)