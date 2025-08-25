Left Menu

TRAI Introduces Star-Rating System to Boost Indoor Mobile Connectivity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a new voluntary star-rating system for evaluating properties' digital connectivity. This initiative addresses significant indoor coverage gaps as India's mobile data consumption soars. TRAI is engaging with various sectors to integrate digital connectivity into national planning frameworks.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance indoor mobile connectivity, nearly 70 to 80 per cent of which is consumed indoors, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced a voluntary star-rating system for evaluating properties' digital infrastructure. These developments were unveiled by TRAI Chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti during an online session focused on scaling Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) in India.

Addressing coverage gaps that persist despite advanced technologies like 5G, Lahoti emphasized the importance of planning DCI as crucially as utilities such as electricity and water supply. TRAI has already registered eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) and released an assessment manual dated August 13, 2025, guiding this initiative forward, subject to further applications under review.

The session also saw participation from various regulatory bodies, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, and others. Ravi Mital, Honorary Chairperson of The Forum of Indian Regulators, highlighted cross-sectoral collaboration as vital to embedding digital preparedness into broader national frameworks, furthering TRAI's aim to align with initiatives like Digital India and the Smart Cities Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

