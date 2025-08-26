Left Menu

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air has announced a record-breaking order for 103 Boeing aircraft during South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's Washington visit. This order includes various Boeing models and is complemented by a $13.7 billion engine deal with GE Aerospace. The moves align with ongoing international trade negotiations and reinforce Boeing's recent sales success.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Korean Air has made headlines with its record-breaking order of 103 Boeing aircraft, coinciding with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Washington. This order marks the largest in the airline's history and includes a mix of Boeing 787s, 777s, and 737s.

The announcement came during an event attended by Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope, Korean Air CEO Cho Won-tae, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. In addition to the Boeing order, Korean Air has also formed a $13.7 billion agreement with GE Aerospace for the purchase and maintenance of aircraft engines.

This order is part of Korean Air's strategy to re-equip Asiana, underlining the airline's ambitious growth plans. As countries engage in trade negotiations with the Trump administration, Boeing continues to secure major orders, further solidifying its role in the commercial aviation sector.

