Unison Metals Ltd. Makes Strategic Move with Stock Split

Unison Metals Limited, a leader in the steel industry, has announced a stock split to make shares more affordable and boost liquidity. This strategic move aims to increase investment attractiveness and retail participation in the market. The company is part of the UCM Group and collaborates with UNIDO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:21 IST
Unison Metals Limited, a prominent player in the steel sector, has announced its decision to subdivide its equity shares, according to an official company release. The Board approved the split, converting each Rs. 10 share into ten shares valued at Re. 1, contingent upon member approval and mandatory processes.

The stock split would result in a significant increase in share capital, enhancing from 3.42 crore shares to 34.25 crore shares, thereby making them more accessible to investors. This strategic maneuvre is designed to attract attention from a broader investor base and improve liquidity on the market floor.

Officials at Unison Metals expressed that this initiative would particularly boost retail investor interest, aligning with their long-term shareholder value creation goals. Unison Metals is well-established within the UCM Group of Industries and has recently received recognition from the UNIDO for its quality commitment in the production of stainless steel sheets and various industrial applications.

