Vande Bharat Express: Bridging Nanded and Mumbai for Prosperity

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat train, aiming to bolster the Marathwada region's prosperity. The swift and comfortable service significantly cuts travel time between Nanded and Mumbai, linking key religious sites and enhancing business and educational travel. This reflects India's railway modernization under PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:10 IST
Vande Bharat Express: Bridging Nanded and Mumbai for Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. The high-speed train is seen as a pivotal move to bring prosperity to the Marathwada region.

By reducing travel time significantly between Nanded and Mumbai, the service aims to facilitate business, education, and religious tourism, enhancing travel comfort and safety.

This development aligns with ongoing efforts to modernize India's railway network under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, showcasing India's advancement in indigenous train manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

