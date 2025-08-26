Left Menu

Sensex Slides After US Tariff Notice Shakes Markets

The Sensex tumbled 849 points due to US drafts for a 25% tariff on Indian products. Persistent foreign outflows and weak global trends contributed to negative investor sentiment. Major laggards included Sun Pharmaceutical and Tata Steel, while Hindustan Unilever and others gained. Global markets, including Europe and the US, also saw declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Sensex fell sharply by 849 points on Tuesday, dropping below the 81,000 threshold amidst intense selling. The downturn followed the US announcement of a draft proposal for a 25% tariff hike on Indian goods.

The proposed tariff is scheduled to take effect from August 27, 2025, as part of a US strategy linked to threats from Russia. This significant update caused unease among investors.

The global market sentiment contributed to the decline, with key indices in Asia and Europe reporting losses, while US stocks also ended lower on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

