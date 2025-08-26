Sensex Slides After US Tariff Notice Shakes Markets

The Sensex fell sharply by 849 points on Tuesday, dropping below the 81,000 threshold amidst intense selling. The downturn followed the US announcement of a draft proposal for a 25% tariff hike on Indian goods.

The proposed tariff is scheduled to take effect from August 27, 2025, as part of a US strategy linked to threats from Russia. This significant update caused unease among investors.

The global market sentiment contributed to the decline, with key indices in Asia and Europe reporting losses, while US stocks also ended lower on Monday.

