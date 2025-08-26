Mizoram's Economic Surge: A Look at Recent Investments and Growth
Mizoram has attracted nearly Rs 16,800 crore in investments over four years, boosting its economic growth and generating significant employment. The services sector leads with a 45% GSVA contribution. Untapped tourism presents opportunities for further development, according to the MSME Export Promotion Council report.
Mizoram has seen an impressive influx of investments, totaling almost Rs 16,800 crore over the past four fiscal years, as detailed in a report by the MSME Export Promotion Council. This significant financial injection has fueled notable economic expansion in the Northeastern state.
The MSME EPC report, 'Investment, Development & Growth in Progressive Mizoram', reveals that from 2021-22 to 2024-25, the state experienced substantial new projects valued at Rs 16,720 crore, alongside ongoing and completed projects.
The state's robust growth is bolstered by job creation, with new projects expected to employ over 50,000 individuals. The services sector drives this expansion, contributing up to 46% of the GSVA. Moreover, untapped tourism potential offers avenues for further economic development.
