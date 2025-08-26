India's Lithium Leap in Jharkhand: A New Era of Mineral Self-Reliance

The Indian government announced plans to allocate lithium blocks in Jharkhand, addressing the country's growing demand for the critical mineral. Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, stated this initiative aligns with India's pursuit of self-reliance and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Dubey made this announcement while inaugurating a new administrative building and trainee accommodation of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Kuju, Ramgarh district. He praised the GSI for its efforts, citing its critical role in propelling the nation forward and working towards India's goal of self-reliance.

Recent discoveries of lithium reserves in Koderman district by GSI highlight the potential for India to harness domestic resources to meet industrial demands, including batteries and defense manufacturing. Dubey reiterated the government's ambition for India to become a developed nation by 2047, marking a century of independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)