UPDATE 1-Air China passengers resume flight after unexpected 13-hour stop in Siberia
(Adds information about replacement flight leaving Russia's Nizhnevartovsk) MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - All 250 passengers aboard an Air China flight from London to Beijing resumed their journey after an unscheduled landing in Siberia, Russia's state aviation watchdog said on Tuesday. Passengers spent 13 hours in Nizhnevartovsk airport, where they were provided with food and soft drinks.
(Adds information about replacement flight leaving Russia's Nizhnevartovsk) MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) -
All 250 passengers aboard an Air China flight from London to Beijing resumed their journey after an unscheduled landing in Siberia, Russia's state aviation watchdog said on Tuesday. Earlier, Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, reported that the crew of an Air China Boeing 777-300 opted to land at an alternate airfield in the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk.
The preliminary reason for the diversion was said to be a malfunction in one of the aircraft's engines. Passengers spent 13 hours in Nizhnevartovsk airport, where they were provided with food and soft drinks. A replacement aircraft departed the airport at 1622 GMT.
