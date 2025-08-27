Traffic Chaos: Accident on Ghodbunder Road Injures Officer
A traffic accident involving two container trucks on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, injured a policeman and caused a two-hour traffic disruption. One truck jumped the divider and collided with another vehicle. The accident blocked both lanes, spilled oil, and required extensive cleanup efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
An early morning traffic accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city involving two container trucks left a 36-year-old policeman injured and caused significant traffic disruption.
The incident occurred at Gaimukh Ghat when one truck jumped a road divider and collided with another vehicle from the opposite direction, severely damaging both trucks and blocking both lanes.
Officer Sanjeev I from the Kasarvadavali traffic unit suffered injuries from one of the trucks and was taken to Titan Hospital. Efforts to deal with an oil spill on the road resulted in a total traffic halt for over two hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Drama: Robbery Suspects Injured in Shootout, CBI Nabs Corrupt Constable
Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide rises to 32, number of injured is 20: officials.
Fire breaks out in chemical factory in UP's Amethi, 4 workers injured
Three dead, 13 injured as Typhoon Kajiki slams Vietnam, causing widespread damage
Five dead, 14 injured in landslide on route to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district: officials.