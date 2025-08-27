Left Menu

Traffic Chaos: Accident on Ghodbunder Road Injures Officer

A traffic accident involving two container trucks on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, injured a policeman and caused a two-hour traffic disruption. One truck jumped the divider and collided with another vehicle. The accident blocked both lanes, spilled oil, and required extensive cleanup efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:34 IST
Traffic Chaos: Accident on Ghodbunder Road Injures Officer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An early morning traffic accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city involving two container trucks left a 36-year-old policeman injured and caused significant traffic disruption.

The incident occurred at Gaimukh Ghat when one truck jumped a road divider and collided with another vehicle from the opposite direction, severely damaging both trucks and blocking both lanes.

Officer Sanjeev I from the Kasarvadavali traffic unit suffered injuries from one of the trucks and was taken to Titan Hospital. Efforts to deal with an oil spill on the road resulted in a total traffic halt for over two hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Efforts

Tensions Rise as Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Greenland Influence Effort...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Education: QCP Launches TechCell®

Revolutionizing Education: QCP Launches TechCell®

 Global
3
Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

Ukraine Power Outages: Impact of Russian Attacks

 Ukraine
4
Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

Professor Jha Honored: National Awards to Teachers 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025