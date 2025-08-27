Traffic Chaos: Accident on Ghodbunder Road Injures Officer

An early morning traffic accident on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city involving two container trucks left a 36-year-old policeman injured and caused significant traffic disruption.

The incident occurred at Gaimukh Ghat when one truck jumped a road divider and collided with another vehicle from the opposite direction, severely damaging both trucks and blocking both lanes.

Officer Sanjeev I from the Kasarvadavali traffic unit suffered injuries from one of the trucks and was taken to Titan Hospital. Efforts to deal with an oil spill on the road resulted in a total traffic halt for over two hours.

