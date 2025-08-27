Left Menu

Rail Services Disrupted Amid Floods in Punjab

Due to severe flooding in Punjab, 18 trains including the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat have been cancelled. Significant damage to railway tracks has affected services, primarily via the Jammu route. Passengers with reservations will receive refunds. The decision follows substantial rain and swelling rivers impacting various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:03 IST
In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab, the Railways has announced the cancellation of 18 key train services, including the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat. This announcement, made on Wednesday, comes as heavy rains wreak havoc across the region.

Affected trains also comprise the Katra-Subedarganj Express, Udhampur-Pathankot Express, Katra-New Delhi Express, Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Express, Katra-Rishikesh Express, and Kalka-Katra Express, according to sources.

Naveen Kumar Jha, Senior Commercial Manager of the Ambala Division, highlighted the erosion of the Chakki river in Punjab as a critical issue, impacting tracks between Pathankot and Kandori in Himachal Pradesh. The Jammu route is notably disrupted, with cancellations in effect until further notice. Passengers, however, are assured of full refunds, with notifications sent via SMS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

