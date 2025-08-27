India Sets Sail on a $1 Trillion Maritime Investment Journey

India's Shipping Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, has called on global partners to consider India as a hub for maritime investments and innovation. Speaking at an Ambassadors' Roundtable event, Sonowal highlighted the government's ambitious $1 trillion maritime investment roadmap, aiming to position India at the forefront of the global maritime sector.

The event, a precursor to the impending India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in Mumbai, gathered influential dignitaries from over 25 countries, including ambassadors, senior officials, and leaders from various industries. The focus was on India's transformative steps to make its ports, shipping, and logistics systems resilient, sustainable, and future-proof, looking to open international collaboration doors.

The minister reiterated the strategic importance of India's maritime sector in boosting trade, fostering innovation, and enhancing global connectivity, with plans to drive economic growth sustainably. Sonowal emphasized the role of water power in societal growth and stressed the need for ecological balance. This event sets the stage for deeper engagement with India's international partners in shaping the future of the maritime industry.

