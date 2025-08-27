Airtel Provides Emergency Connectivity Amid Severe Weather in Northern India

Continuous rainfall and extreme weather conditions have severely disrupted telecom services across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. The adverse weather has caused significant damage to critical infrastructure, leaving vast areas in these regions with limited or no connectivity.

In a quick response to the crisis, Airtel has announced robust measures to ensure emergency connectivity for its customers. The telecom company revealed that prepaid users whose plans are set to expire this week will be granted a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB of data daily, even if they are unable to recharge. Additionally, postpaid and broadband users will receive a three-day grace period on their bill payments, ensuring uninterrupted service.

Airtel has also activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) across Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. This step allows customers to connect to alternative networks whenever Airtel's infrastructure is compromised due to the severe weather conditions. The company has reiterated its commitment to restoring full services swiftly, with teams actively working in affected areas to repair and stabilize operations.