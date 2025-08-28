Left Menu

Satish Kumar's Tenure Extension: A Continuing Legacy in Indian Railways

Satish Kumar's tenure as Railway Board Chairman and CEO has been extended by one year. Appointed in 2024, he is notable for his significant innovations and leadership within the Indian Railways. Kumar made history as the first Chairman from the scheduled castes and pioneered enhancements like the Fog Safe Device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:39 IST
Satish Kumar
Satish Kumar, the incumbent Railway Board Chairman and CEO, has had his term extended by one year, a significant approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. His re-appointment takes effect on September 1, 2025, renewing his presidency over a pivotal department.

Kumar, who ascended to the role on September 1, 2024, marked a historic appointment as the first chairman from the scheduled castes. Widely respected for his profound impact on the Indian Railways, Kumar has a career highlighted by numerous innovations and advancements.

A stalwart of the 1986 Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers batch, Kumar has demonstrated unparalleled leadership across various sectors and operational units within the railways. His pioneering work on the Fog Safe Device underscores his commitment to safety and efficiency, hallmarks of his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

