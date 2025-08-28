Left Menu

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, demanded India impose higher tariffs on US imports. He criticized the BJP government for waiving tariffs on US cotton, potentially harming local farmers. Kejriwal suggested following other nations' examples by imposing up to 100% tariffs to ensure India's economic sovereignty.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, has strongly advocated for India to levy higher tariffs on imports from the United States.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Central government for its decision to eliminate an 11% duty on cotton imports from the US, a move he believes threatens the livelihoods of Indian farmers. The central government has yet to respond to these allegations.

Kejriwal argued that India's economic interests demand robust countermeasures, suggesting tariffs on US imports should be doubled to 100% if needed. "Our nation of 140 crore people cannot be disregarded," Kejriwal asserted, highlighting the importance of protecting local agriculture and businesses from foreign competition.

