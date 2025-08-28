India's Manufacturing Sector Fuels July Industrial Surge

India's industrial production witnessed an upswing in July, achieving a 4-month high of 3.5%, as reported by official data from the National Statistics Office (NSO). The boost is largely attributed to the robust performance of the manufacturing sector.

Despite this growth, the figures still lag behind March 2025's 3.9% expansion and fall short of July 2024's 5% growth rate. The NSO maintained June's industrial growth at a steady 1.5%, aligning with previously released estimates.

The NSO highlighted a notable 5.4% rise in manufacturing output in July 2025, compared to 4.7% the previous year. However, the mining sector saw a decline, contracting by 7.2%, contrasting with last year's 3.8% growth, while power production marginally rose by 0.6% from a more robust 7.9% in the prior year.

