MASA Mumbai Forum Launch: Igniting India's Entrepreneurial Spirit
MASA Mumbai Forum was launched at the Maha Growth Conclave, Expo & Awards 2025 at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai. The event united industry leaders and startups to propel India's business landscape. With strategic partnerships and keynotes, MASA aims to enhance the startup and MSME ecosystem across India.
- Country:
- India
The MASA Mumbai Forum (MSME And Startups Accelerator) marked a significant milestone with its launch at the Maha Growth Conclave, Expo & Awards 2025 at the National Stock Exchange. The event, dedicated to celebrating India's entrepreneurial spirit, witnessed participation from industry leaders, startups, investors, and policymakers, setting the stage for future growth in business and finance.
The forum, originally initiated in Kolkata, has expanded nationwide through strategic partnerships with leading stakeholders, including FundGini.com, ICCIBI, and Red Mammoth Ventures. This expansion aims to furnish startups with the necessary platform for growth and scaling, facilitating connections across India's ecosystem.
Highlights of the conclave included live pitches, breakthrough innovation showcases, and a series of awards and recognitions, emphasizing the transformative potential of startups and MSMEs in India's economic landscape. MASA's commitment to fostering innovation and access to capital reflects its role as a pivotal driver of entrepreneurial progress.
- READ MORE ON:
- MASA
- Mumbai Forum
- entrepreneurship
- startups
- MSME
- India
- Growth Conclave
- innovation
- investment
- business
ALSO READ
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India
Triumphant Triumphs: Indian Shooters Dominate Asian Championships
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts
Indian Cricket Team's Dubai Invasion: A Logistical Triumph
India's Stand on US Tariffs: A Call for Unity and Economic Adaptation