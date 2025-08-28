Left Menu

MASA Mumbai Forum Launch: Igniting India's Entrepreneurial Spirit

MASA Mumbai Forum was launched at the Maha Growth Conclave, Expo & Awards 2025 at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai. The event united industry leaders and startups to propel India's business landscape. With strategic partnerships and keynotes, MASA aims to enhance the startup and MSME ecosystem across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The MASA Mumbai Forum (MSME And Startups Accelerator) marked a significant milestone with its launch at the Maha Growth Conclave, Expo & Awards 2025 at the National Stock Exchange. The event, dedicated to celebrating India's entrepreneurial spirit, witnessed participation from industry leaders, startups, investors, and policymakers, setting the stage for future growth in business and finance.

The forum, originally initiated in Kolkata, has expanded nationwide through strategic partnerships with leading stakeholders, including FundGini.com, ICCIBI, and Red Mammoth Ventures. This expansion aims to furnish startups with the necessary platform for growth and scaling, facilitating connections across India's ecosystem.

Highlights of the conclave included live pitches, breakthrough innovation showcases, and a series of awards and recognitions, emphasizing the transformative potential of startups and MSMEs in India's economic landscape. MASA's commitment to fostering innovation and access to capital reflects its role as a pivotal driver of entrepreneurial progress.

