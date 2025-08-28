Left Menu

SFC Environmental Technologies Plans IPO to Expand Wastewater Solutions

SFC Environmental Technologies has submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an IPO, aiming to raise funds for debt repayment and working capital. The company, which specializes in wastewater treatment technology, operates facilities in Goa and Punjab, with substantial existing contracts.

SFC Environmental Technologies, a leader in wastewater treatment solutions, has filed for an IPO with Sebi, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy. The IPO will include fresh shares worth Rs 150 crore and a sell-off by promoters, with aims to manage debt and boost working capital.

The Mumbai-based firm, established in 2005, is known for its proprietary wastewater technology and operates multiple facilities, including integrated solid waste treatment sites in Goa and a biogas plant in Punjab. These operations help convert waste into valuable resources, promoting sustainability and energy efficiency.

With prominent clients such as SMC Infrastructures and Ramky Infrastructure, SFC Environmental Technologies holds a robust order book valued at Rs 560.6 crore. IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management are spearheading the IPO process, ensuring maximum market engagement.

