Vande Bharat Trains Set for Major Capacity Upgrade Across Seven Key Routes
The Railway Board plans to expand Vande Bharat trains with more coaches on seven key routes due to high passenger occupancy. Current trains with 16 cars will upgrade to 20 cars, while 8-car trains will expand to 16. Additional routes are also in the pipeline for these train services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:25 IST
The Railway Board has announced forthcoming upgrades to the Vande Bharat train services, promising increased capacity on seven major routes due to the consistently high passenger occupancy.
Routes including Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central and Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli will see existing 16-car trains expand to 20 cars, while 8-car services on other routes will double to 16 cars.
Railway officials underscore this move as part of a strategic effort to meet rising demand, with additional Vande Bharat trains poised for debut across new routes to further enhance connectivity and service efficiency.
