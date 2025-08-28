Left Menu

Vande Bharat Trains Set for Major Capacity Upgrade Across Seven Key Routes

The Railway Board plans to expand Vande Bharat trains with more coaches on seven key routes due to high passenger occupancy. Current trains with 16 cars will upgrade to 20 cars, while 8-car trains will expand to 16. Additional routes are also in the pipeline for these train services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:25 IST
Vande Bharat Trains Set for Major Capacity Upgrade Across Seven Key Routes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has announced forthcoming upgrades to the Vande Bharat train services, promising increased capacity on seven major routes due to the consistently high passenger occupancy.

Routes including Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central and Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli will see existing 16-car trains expand to 20 cars, while 8-car services on other routes will double to 16 cars.

Railway officials underscore this move as part of a strategic effort to meet rising demand, with additional Vande Bharat trains poised for debut across new routes to further enhance connectivity and service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

 Bangladesh
2
Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.

Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS ch...

 India
3
Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

 Germany
4
Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025