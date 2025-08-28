Vande Bharat Trains Set for Major Capacity Upgrade Across Seven Key Routes

The Railway Board has announced forthcoming upgrades to the Vande Bharat train services, promising increased capacity on seven major routes due to the consistently high passenger occupancy.

Routes including Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central and Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli will see existing 16-car trains expand to 20 cars, while 8-car services on other routes will double to 16 cars.

Railway officials underscore this move as part of a strategic effort to meet rising demand, with additional Vande Bharat trains poised for debut across new routes to further enhance connectivity and service efficiency.

