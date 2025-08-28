India Rekindles Trade Talks with US Amid Tariff Challenges

India is optimistic about reopening trade discussions with the United States, focusing on addressing hefty tariffs imposed on Indian products by Washington. This development was confirmed by a government official on Thursday.

The official emphasized that overcoming the high tariff barriers is crucial for advancing talks on a bilateral trade agreement. The Indian government aims to expedite the negotiation process to foster better economic relations.

This move highlights India's commitment to bolstering its trade channels with major global economies, seeking a mutually beneficial resolution to ongoing trade frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)