SASMOS Group Lands Major Investment from A91 Partners to Boost Global Expansion

SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd, based in Bangalore, has gained significant growth capital from A91 Partners, which now holds a noteworthy minority stake. This funding is slated to accelerate SASMOS's continued expansion, highlighting its focus on research, new product development, and global market initiatives.

SASMOS's exceptional management, known for its diverse expertise, has earned accolades from various stakeholders, including government bodies and customers, for its engineering and manufacturing excellence. The collaboration with A91 Partners will further propel SASMOS's ambitions within the aerospace, defense, and fiber-optic sectors.

A91's Abhay Pandey expressed enthusiasm about partnering with SASMOS, noting the company's substantial capabilities and industry trust. Both firms are set to advance SASMOS's mission, enhancing value for stakeholders while broadening its global footprint. Steer Advisors served as the sole transaction advisor for this deal.