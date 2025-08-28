Left Menu

DGCA Extends IndiGo's Damp Lease: A Surprising Aviation Development

The DGCA has granted IndiGo a six-month extension on the damp leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines, after a previous one-time final extension. This decision follows geopolitical tensions between Turkiye and India. Key details of the extension remain undisclosed.

Updated: 28-08-2025 21:44 IST
DGCA Extends IndiGo's Damp Lease: A Surprising Aviation Development
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended IndiGo's damp lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines for an additional six months. This extension was announced despite a prior statement by the DGCA in May that granted a three-month final extension, set to expire on August 31.

The DGCA's concessions come amid geopolitical tensions, after Turkiye supported Pakistan and condemned India's military actions against terror camps in May. Despite the backdrop of international relations potentially influencing the decision, the exact reasons prompting the DGCA's extension remain unclear.

Currently, IndiGo operates the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft on routes from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul under this lease agreement. Both the DGCA and IndiGo have withheld specific details on the conditions tied to the renewed lease, leaving industry insiders speculating about the future dynamics of this arrangement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

