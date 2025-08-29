Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg port in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district is poised to become a bustling hub once again as passenger boat services resume after more than four decades. The eagerly awaited launch of a roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry next week marks a significant milestone in the state's transport infrastructure.

Slated to begin on September 1 from Bhaucha Dhakka in Mumbai, the new service is part of the Maharashtra government's ambitious plan for South Asia's fastest Ro-Ro route. It will connect Mumbai with key locations such as Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, promising to cut travel time down to five and a half hours.

The revival of Vijaydurg's maritime tradition is a boon for locals and tourists alike, connecting the Konkan region with Mumbai while boosting tourism and local commerce. As preparations soar, the restoration of this historic route offers both nostalgia and modern convenience.

