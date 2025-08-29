India's Expanding Trade Horizons: FTAs on the Horizon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discusses India's ongoing negotiations for Free Trade Agreements with Oman and upcoming talks with Qatar. India has already established trade agreements with several developed nations and is actively pursuing new markets and opportunities through FTAs with various global partners.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Oman is nearing completion and that discussions with Qatar are set to commence. India has been proactive in forming trade agreements with numerous developed countries to bolster economic opportunities.
The country has already signed FTAs with Australia, the UK, the UAE, Mauritius, and the European Free Trade Association. Currently, negotiations are in progress with the European Union, the United States, and South American countries such as Chile and Peru.
This strategic international engagement aims to open up new markets, enhance trade in services, and boost investment prospects. The dynamic push for these agreements underlines India's commitment to enhancing its global trade relationships.
