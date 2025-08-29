Left Menu

India's Expanding Trade Horizons: FTAs on the Horizon

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discusses India's ongoing negotiations for Free Trade Agreements with Oman and upcoming talks with Qatar. India has already established trade agreements with several developed nations and is actively pursuing new markets and opportunities through FTAs with various global partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:09 IST
India's Expanding Trade Horizons: FTAs on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Oman is nearing completion and that discussions with Qatar are set to commence. India has been proactive in forming trade agreements with numerous developed countries to bolster economic opportunities.

The country has already signed FTAs with Australia, the UK, the UAE, Mauritius, and the European Free Trade Association. Currently, negotiations are in progress with the European Union, the United States, and South American countries such as Chile and Peru.

This strategic international engagement aims to open up new markets, enhance trade in services, and boost investment prospects. The dynamic push for these agreements underlines India's commitment to enhancing its global trade relationships.

TRENDING

1
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

 India
2
Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

 India
3
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

 India
4
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025